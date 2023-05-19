20230519-SPT-fpubase

From left, Franklin Pierce’s Brian Hadden, Hunter Paquette and Jose Savinon pause during a pitching change on Thursday.

 Franklin Pierce Athletics

Top-seeded Southern New Hampshire got a six-hit, complete-game effort from senior Jeffrey Praml to lead the Penman to a 6-1 win in Game No. 2 of the Division II NCAA Tournament East Regional on Thursday in Hooksett.






