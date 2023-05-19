Top-seeded Southern New Hampshire got a six-hit, complete-game effort from senior Jeffrey Praml to lead the Penman to a 6-1 win in Game No. 2 of the Division II NCAA Tournament East Regional on Thursday in Hooksett.
Franklin Pierce, which dropped Game No. 1 10-5 to Pace University, were eliminated with the loss. The Ravens finish the season 34-19.
The Ravens jumped out in front of the do-or-die contest when second baseman Jose Savinon led off the second inning with a solo home run.
Southern New Hampshire pulled even in the home half when Jake Risedorf led off with a single up the middle, stole second and scored on a two-out double to center from Vargas Segura.
SNHU moved in front with a four-run third, as RBI singles from Nick Schwartz, Cam Caraher and Risedorf, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice from redshirt-junior Cristian Mercedes that made it 5-1.
Hunter Reynolds took the loss as he allowed five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in two-plus innings. Drew DeLucia struck out four over five innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits. Tyler McDonald allowed a pair of hits in a scoreless frame.
Joseph Pesce and Brian Hadden each had two hits for the Ravens.
In the first game, Pace jumped all over starter Kyle Roche, who last just 1.2 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with three walks. Kyle Salvati allowed three more runs in 2.2 innings, allowing two hits and two walks.
The Ravens mustered just five hits and struck out 15 times.
The East Regional continues in Hooksett today as the Penman take on Pace in a best-of-three to advance to the Super Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.