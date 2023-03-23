The Franklin Pierce baseball team moved into the Division II national rankings released by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Tuesday.
The Ravens (12-4) debut at No. 15 in the top 25 poll after a dominant, three-game sweep over Felician where the team combined to score 35 runs in the series.
Defending national champion North Greenville raked in all 20 available first-place votes to retain the No. 1 spot for the 10th-straight poll. The Crusaders matched Angelo State (2020-21) for the second-longest reign at No. 1 in the 21-year history of the rankings, which debuted in 2003. Tampa holds the record for longest reign as the Spartans stayed on top of the national ranking for 18-straight weeks during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
FPU is batting .273 as a team with 88 runs over 16 games. Senior outfielder Joe Pesce is batting .404 with a home run and 12 RBI to pace the offense. On the mound, junior right-hander Kyle Roche is 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 24.2 innings pitched, allowing just five runs on 19 hits with 28 strikeouts to 13 walks.
Franklin Pierce tops the NCBWA’s East Region poll, ahead of New Haven, Pace and SNHU.
