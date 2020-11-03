On Monday, the Franklin Pierce University Department of Athletics announced the addition of several members of the coaching and support staffs for the 2020-21 year.
Staff hires made this summer and into the fall include:
Tori Bouchard — Assistant Athletic Trainer;
Marykate Cullinane — Head rowing coach;
Andre Evans — Assistant football coach (special teams coordinator/defensive backs);
Sam Horning — Athletic Academic Coordinator;
Marissa Shaw — Head field hockey coach;
Bryan Tarantin — Assistant Strength & Conditioning coach;
Kyle Washington — Assistant football coach (offensive coordinator/offensive backs);
Jay Wyatt — Assistant football coach (defensive line).
“I am excited to formally announce the hiring of this young, talented and diverse group of individuals who are already hard at work on behalf of our student-athletes,” said Rachel Burleson, Director of Athletics. “It has been a challenging summer and fall on many fronts, but the passion these additions bring to their jobs will help ensure a bright future for Raven Nation as we work towards getting our teams back on the field.”