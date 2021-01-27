RINDGE — Franklin Pierce Athletics announced Tuesday in a tweet that Ravens hockey, both men’s and women’s, is scheduled to return to competition in the upcoming weeks.
The women’s hockey team starts its season on Sunday in Rindge against Becker College at 4 p.m.
The women then travel to Worcester, Mass. on Monday for the rematch against Becker at 3 p.m.
The men open their season in Worcester against Becker on Friday Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., followed by the rematch in Rindge on Saturday Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m.
Those are the only winter competitions currently scheduled at Franklin Pierce, but the tweet states, “More to follow as winter continues!”
On Dec. 15, the Northeast-10 Conference canceled official winter competition because of rising COVID-19 cases in the region. When the NE-10 made the decision to cancel winter competition, member schools who are also part of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance, which Franklin Pierce women’s hockey is a member of, agreed to follow suit.
The December decision means there is no NE-10 conference schedule or championship this season, but it left the door open for institutions to find competition individually.