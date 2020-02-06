RINDGE — With one season at the NCAA Division II level in the books and the next on the horizon this fall, Coach Russell Gaskamp and the Franklin Pierce University football team announced their 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.
The class consists of 25 student-athletes from nine states. “There is so much excitement about this second class as we add to our football family,” said Gaskamp. “Our staff did an unbelievable job identifying players who not only fill needs on our football team, but who will be great additions to the Franklin Pierce community.”
The recruiting class features a local flair, mixed with recruits from traditional football hotbeds. The Ravens will welcome 11 total commits from New England, including six from neighboring Massachusetts. Adding New York and New Jersey to the mix makes 17 recruits from the Northeast, who will not have far to travel to get to Rindge. Further afield, the Ravens landed six recruits from Florida, as well as one signee each from Indiana and Texas.
The 2020 class will join last year’s initial recruiting class as Gaskamp begins to build the depth needed to construct a successful program. The 2020 campaign will open on Saturday, Sept. 5, with a return trip to Division III Wesley College, which came to Rindge in 2019.
The Ravens will travel to Northeast-10 Conference foe New Haven for a non-conference contest the following week (Sept. 12), before returning home to open their eight-game NE10 slate on Sept. 19, a 6 p.m. kickoff against American International. Franklin Pierce will also welcome Assumption (Oct. 3), Southern Connecticut State (Oct. 24) and New Haven (Nov. 14) to Sodexo Field in 2020, all for 1 p.m. kickoffs.
“The addition of 25 players to our team accomplishes two things: It gives us enough depth to compete in the NE10, and it creates competition at every position on the field,” added Gaskamp. “I am so proud of our first class, as they laid the foundation for our football program. This second class will now give us a chance to compete for a conference championship in the near future.”
