RINDGE — After a closely contested battle in the opening frame, the Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team found themselves outworked by NE10 opponent Le Moyne College in the middle two quarters, falling to the Dolphins, 77-57, on Wednesday evening at The Fieldhouse.
In an effort to close things out early, Le Moyne opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run to increase the lead to 42-26. At the 7:35 mark, Gimenez Monserrat finally broke the Raven silence from three-range, knocking down their first triple shot of the evening, ultimately going 2-of-3 in the quarter. Despite this, the Dolphins would stick with the Ravens as they searched for consistent production, and would enter the final frame with a commanding 20-point lead, 62-42.
To begin the fourth, the Ravens saw early success from junior Ashley Smith and freshman Edisha Galan. And with time dwindling down, Ines Gimenez Monserrat would add six unanswered points, nevertheless it would be too little, too late as Le Moyne would remain on top through-and-through to the 77-57 final.
Ines Gimenez Monserrat posted a season-high 23 points in the effort for the Ravens, providing the majority of the Raven success from beyond the arc as the team struggled going 3-of-14 from three-range. Freshman Kenzie Sirowich spent 27 minutes on the floor for the Ravens, securing 10 points along with six rebounds, shooting 4-of-7 from the floor.
The Ravens 3-4 (1-2 NE10) next visit NE10 opponent New Haven on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
