MANCHESTER — Having already established a program record for wins in a season, the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team will open postseason play, and pursuit of its first-ever league title, Saturday at 4 p.m.
The second-seeded Ravens (21-10-0) will meet third-seeded St. Anselm in the semifinal round of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Tournament, which is being hosted by St. Anselm at Sullivan Arena in Manchester.
Saturday’s winner will advance to the league title game Sunday at 4 p.m. Saturday’s first semifinal, at 1 p.m., features No. 1 Sacred Heart skating against No. 4 Long Island.
For Franklin Pierce (21-10-0), its second-place finish marks the team’s highest in the three-year existence of the NEWHA. It is also the highest league finish in program history, including the three seasons previously spent in either the New England Hockey Conference or the ECAC East. Franklin Pierce played as an independent for the program’s first two seasons.
The Ravens boast both the NEWHA Defensive Player of the Year, in senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss, and its Rookie of the Year Becca Kniss, a freshman.