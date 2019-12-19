Heading into the semester break, the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team has picked up another pair of weekly awards from the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance.
Freshman forward Becca Kniss has been named NEWHA Player of the Week, while sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander collected NEWHA Defensive Player of the Week honors.
For the Ravens, it is the fifth Player of the Week award this season, as well as the fourth Defensive Player of the Week selection. Kniss earns her first Player of the Week award, while Ostrander earns Defensive Player of the Week plaudits for the third time this year.
The Ravens (11-6-0) are on break for the holidays and will return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they travel to St. Anselm.