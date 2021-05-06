CARMEL, Ind. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team wrapped up its three-day appearance at the NCAA Championship East Regional with final-round play on Wednesday. The Ravens turned in a final-round 343 (+55) to tally a three-day total of 1008 (+144) and an eighth-place finish in the nine-team regional field. The East Regional was hosted by the University of Indianapolis at the par-72 Prairie View Golf Club, which checks in at 6181 yards.
Wednesday turned out to be the roughest of the three days for the Ravens in the Hoosier State. Freshman Kayla Schuberth, graduate student Taylor Hartley and graduate student Zoey Yamamoto each turned in third-round 85s (+13) to share leading honors among the Ravens on the day. Rounding out Franklin Pierce’s five were sophomores Micaela Leandro and Alia Godek with an 88 (+16) and a 93 (+21), respectively.