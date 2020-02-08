RINDGE — Former Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball player and all-time NCAA Division II leading scorer Johannah Leedham and two other members of the women’s program have been selected to the D2 East Hoops All-Decade team for the 2010s it was announced Friday.
Leedham, who played only one year in the 2010s (2009-10 season) was the lone Raven choice on the All-Region First Team. She was joined by Kara Charette (class of 2016), who collected All-Region Second Team honors. Leedham’s former teammate, Jewel White (class of 2011), was an All-Region Honorable Mention selection.
The Franklin Pierce 2009-10 women’s team was one of five programs that nabbed East Region Honorable Mention accolades.
Current head coach Mark Swasey, who coached the Ravens in his first stint for seven seasons, said Leedham’s and White’s contributions went well beyond the basketball court.
“While their individual statistics provide a clear outline of both players’ incredible careers, it was the foundation of their exceptionally high character and unwavering competitive drive that was the base of their individual and team’s successes,” Swasey said. “Not only were they extremely talented individuals, but they were also even better teammates, who always put the team before themselves.”
“Jo Leedham was one of the greatest players that has played at the NCAA Division II level and the positive impact she had on the game and our program will always be felt,” Swasey added. “Jewel White was in her own right one of the most talented forward/centers to ever play at Franklin Pierce. She was an incredibly hard worker and highly coachable, with an eagerness to learn and drive to be the best player she could be. Both Jo and Jewel had the ability to make everyone around them better and they conducted themselves with class and respect in everything they did.”
Leedham tallied 3,050 career points, tops in NCAA Division II and first on the Raven all-time leaderboard. She paced the Ravens to three straight East Region Championships including a trip to the Division II championship game in 2008-09. During her senior season (2009-10), FPU compiled a 32-2 overall record, 21-1 NE10 while she averaged 26.9 points (915 total), 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 4.2 steals per game across 34 contests.
Leedham was the Division II National Player of the Year, the East Region Player of the Year and All-America First Team honoree.
Charette, a second-team player, is third all-time on the women’s basketball scoring list (1,945) and is 12th in rebounds (687). She averaged 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. She helped the Ravens earn two NCAA Tournament berths and was a two-time NE10 All-Conference player (Second Team, 2013-14 & First Team, 2015-16) and a 2012-13 All-Rookie team selection.
White played two years in the 2010s, earning three East Regional Championships over her Raven career. She played a role to their run in the Division II Final Four (2009-10) and helped Pierce to a national tournament bid in 2010-11. She completed her Raven career with 1,432 markers, fifth all-time, was one of only four players with 1,000 career rebounds (1,013, fourth all-time) and sixth in blocks (120). White was the 2011 East Region Player of the Year, a two-time All-Northeast/East Region First Team player, and a four-time All-America team selection.
The 2009-10 version of the Ravens finished the year with a 32-2 (.941), 21-1 NE10 record going 14-1 on their home court and an unblemished 12-0 on the road under Coach Steve Hancock. They were ranked No. 2 in the nation and won the NE10 regular season crown.
The current edition of the Ravens (9-12, 3-11 NE10) hits the court Wednesday when they host powerful Stonehill College (15-5, 11-3 NE10) for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.