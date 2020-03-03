Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski has been chosen to the Northeast-10 Conference second team, the league offices announced after a collection of votes by the conferences head coaches were tallied.
It marks the first time since the 2015-16 campaign (Kara Charette, first team and Natalie Bastian, honorable mention) that a Raven women’s basketball player has received All-Conference Honors.
Lipinski, a 2018-19 all-rookie team honoree and an eight-time member of the NE10 weekly honor roll this season, started and played in all 26 games for the crimson and grey this year. She averaged a team-leading 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks per game and shot a team-best 56.2 percent from the field, all career highs.
The Ravens went 11-15 this season, 5-14 in the NE10.