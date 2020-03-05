MANCHESTER — Sizzling Saint Anselm College, winners of 11 straight games, dispatched Franklin Pierce University Wednesday 80-66 in the semifinals of the Northeast-10 men’s basketball tournament at a packed Stoutenburgh gym.
The loss wraps up the Ravens season at 16-12 overall, as they still search for their first NE10 title. The Hawks advance to their 14th conference championship game and look for their conference-leading ninth championship on Saturday at 1 p.m., as they host No. 5 Southwest seed New Haven, which pulled out a 101-100 triple-overtime upset of Stonehill.
Raven sophomore guard Isaiah Moore carried the Ravens on his back Wednesday, as he led all FPU players with a team-high 23 points. He shot 10-of-16 from the field and also snagged a team-best nine rebounds.
Senior Falu Seck was the only other Raven in double-figures, chipping in with 12 points. Seck completes his collegiate career with 1,110 points. Fellow team captain Doyin Fadojutimi was quiet on the night, as the Hawks held him to seven points. Fadojutimi puts a bow on his Raven career with 1,445 points, 519 rebounds, 180 assists, and 113 blocks.
For Saint Anselm, Chris Paul was a dominant force in the paint, playing all 40 minutes. He tallied a game-high 28 points while backcourt partner Gustav Suhr-Jessen had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
FPU was outshot (5-of-31 from the 3-point line) and outrebounded (52-35) by the Hawks. They took control out of the gate, going on a 9-0 burst to take a 15-6 lead, and settling for 35-26 at halftime. The hosts quickly pushed that to 42-26 at the beginning of the second half, and stretched their lead to 20 with 13 minutes left.
Two acrobatic layups off the fingers of Fasoyiro and Seck pulled the Ravens within 16, 59-43 with 11:20 left to play. The Hawks responded burying three layups in a row to open up a 22 point, 65-43 lead. FPU brought the deficit down to 19 twice, but Saint A’s continued to build it back to 22 and the closest FPU could get was the margin of the final score.