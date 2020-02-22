Senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss and freshman forward Becca Kniss of the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team both hauled in major year-end awards from the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance.
Prentiss was selected as the NEWHA Defender of the Year, while Kniss earned Rookie of the Year accolades.
In addition to the major awards, Prentiss and junior forward Haley Parker landed on the All-NEWHA First Team, while sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander and junior forward Nicole Amato were named to the second team.
Kniss and freshman defenseman Stefanie Caban were tabbed for the league’s all-rookie team, while senior goaltender Jessica Strack earned a spot on the all-sportswomanship team.