RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer program is back in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II national rankings after being voted No. 22 in the nation.
Meanwhile, the Ravens are preparing for their home showdown with Northeast-10 Conference opponent and No. 2 nationally-ranked Adelphi University Saturday night.
The Ravens were last ranked by the United Soccer Coaches in 2017 after starting the campaign with a 4-0-0, 2-0-0 NE10 mark. It took Ravens first-year head coach Ruben Resendes 14 games to get his squad recognized nationally and become only the second NE10 program to garner a national ranking this year.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be competing for a top spot in the conference and the region this late in the season,” Resendes said. “We’re excited about the upcoming challenge vs. Adelphi. ... The boys should be proud because it’s a product of the work they’ve put in until this point. That being said, we understand that we need positive results in our next matches in order to be where we want to be in the end.”
Franklin Pierce (10-3-1, 8-2-0 NE10) will face Adelphi (13-0-1, 8-0-1 NE10) at Sodexo Field at 7 in an Athletes Backing Athletes and senior night game. Adelphi is the league leader with 25 points while the Ravens are in second with 24.
The match puts one of the nation’s top offenses (Adelphi) up against one of the country’s best defensive units (Franklin Pierce). The Panthers rank third in all of Division II in total goals (40) and fourth in goals per game (2.86) while FPU has allowed the fewest goals in the NE10 overall (9) and in conference play (6).
FPU also comes in at 13th in Division II in goals-against average (0.63) while holding opponents scoreless in eight of itsr 14 games this year.