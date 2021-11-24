WORCESTER, Mass. — A 54-point first half gave the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team a nine-point halftime lead, but the Ravens were unable to hold on at Assumption on Tuesday night. The host Greyhounds turned the tables with 54 points of their own in the second half to snag a 99-87 victory at Laska Gymnasium. Junior Isaiah Moore led four Ravens in double digits with 31 — his third 30-point outing in five games to start the season — in the losing effort.
Moore — the reigning NE10 Player of the Week — led all players with 31 points on 11-for-15 from the floor, and added four rebounds, three assists, and a steal for the Ravens. Maxwell Zegarowski added 13 points and a team-best six rebounds, with three assists. It was 14 points and five rebounds for sophomore Sean Bresnan, while freshman Mohamed Traore chipped in 12 points to make it four Ravens in double digits.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 2-3 (1-1 NE10).
The Ravens return to play after the Thanksgiving holiday on Sunday when they host Caldwell University in the Fieldhouse at 1:30 p.m.
...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Senior Lisa Sulejmani scored 20 points to lead four in double digits on Tuesday night, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team opened the Northeast-10 Conference portion of its season with an 86-69 win on the road at Assumption. The
Sulejmani led a Franklin Pierce starting five which saw four of its members finish in double digits. Sophomore Ines Gimenez Monserrat — the reigning NE10 Rookie of the Week — added 15 points by shooting 6-for-9 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds, to go with two steals. Meanwhile, it was 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists for sophomore Gisela Vazquez Segura, while senior Emma Carter added 13 points and four boards.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 4-2 (1-0 NE10), while Assumption falls to 2-2 (1-1 NE10). The two teams will meet again at Franklin Pierce on Feb. 22 to close out the regular season.
The Ravens are back on the road on Saturday as they travel to Queens (N.Y.) for a non-conference contest at 1 p.m.