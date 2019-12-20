RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University soccer midfielder Niklas Laudahn was named to the U.S. Soccer Coaches 2019 NCAA Division II Scholar All-East Region First Team.
Laudahn is a senior from Olfen, Germany, and helped lead the Ravens to the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals and a final ranking of No. 7 in the nation.
To be eligible for Scholar All-Region recognition, student-athletes must meet the following criteria: a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) or better throughout their careers; start more than 50 percent of all games and significantly contribute to their team; be nominated by a head coach of a current college services member institution and be a junior or above in academic standing; and, if a transfer student, in second year at school.
Laudahn earned his third academic honor this year to go along with his 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Division II Men’s Soccer Third Team honor and his 2019 Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team. The business management major and marketing minor had a 3.97 GPA, the highest on the USC Scholar All-East Region First Team. He was the sole representative on the men’s side for the Northeast-10 Conference.
On the field, he was a United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Second Team selection, a Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Region Second Team player and an NE10 First Team choice.
He appeared in 18 games this season, making 17 starts and set a personal-best in assists (5), which ranked third on the team and he has tied his career-high with seven points. Laudahn finished his Raven career with six goals, nine assists, 21 points in 70 games played.