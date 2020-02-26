High school boys’ basketball
Keene 55, Manchester Central 48 — The Blackbirds got back on track with a strong fourth quarter at Purbeck Gymnasium Tuesday.
Keene tightened the clamps on defense, holding the Little Green to six points in the fourth quarter, in snapping a two-game losing streak. The Birds had lost to two of the top teams in the state (Nashua North and Exeter) by identical 54-48 scores.
On Tuesday the game was tied 42-42 after three quarters before the Birds took control. Noah Timmer led the way with a game-high 25 points for Keene, while Andrew Houghton and Doro Koita scored nine points apiece for Central (6-9). Now 9-6, Keene returns home Friday night against the 8-6 Concord Crimson Tide.
High school girls’ basketball
Manchester Central 70, Keene 46 — The Birds got eight points apiece from Gracey Wilkes, Kirsten Farhm and Maddison Miner, but the Little Green proved to be too strong overall. Central improved to 11-6 overall, while Keene fell to 4-13. Central’s balanced offense was led by Destiny Jordan’s 15 points, while Jess Lewis scored 13 and Jailyn Johnson had 12.
College men’s basketball
Assumption 84, Franklin Pierce 73 — The Ravens finished their regular season on a down note, losing at Laska Gymnasium in Worcester, Mass., but now turn their sights to the Northeast-10 tournament.
The Ravens finished 10-9 in the NE10, 15-11 overall, and earned the No. 3 seed in the league’s Northeast Division, good for a first-round bye. They will play at No. 2 Adelphi University in the quarterfinals Sunday at 4 p.m. Assumption finished 8-10 in the NE10 and didn’t make the postseason tournament.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Moore led FPU Tuesday with 16 points, but the Ravens squandered a 45-31 halftime lead. Doyin Fadojutimi was one rebound shy of a double-double for the fifth time this season as he produced 14 points and a game-high nine boards. Maxwell Zegarowski tallied 13 points in 28 minutes off the bench.
College women’s basketball
Franklin Pierce 59, Assumption 57 — Three Ravens scored in double figures, led by Lisa Sulejmani, who had a team-best 19 points in a victory at the Laska Gymnasium. Emma Carter recorded her second career double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds, as FPU finished its season with an 11-15 mark, 5-14 in the NE10.
Izzy Lipinski added 16 points while Paris Wilkey played some important minutes off the bench in scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds in 13 minutes of play.
Sulejmani blocked a potential FPU bucket and then slashed through traffic to break a 57-57 tie in scoring the final points of the night. College men’s lacrosse
Western New England 16, Keene State 13 — The Owls dropped their second straight decision to open the season, as the Golden Bears picked up six second-quarter goals on a mild winter day at the Owl Stadium Complex. Joe Nutting led the way for KSC with four goals and two assists. The Owls scored the first goal of the game, but Western New England (2-0) built an 11-6 halftime lead. KSC next plays March 4 at Bates College in Maine.