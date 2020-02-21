WORCESTER, Mass. — Franklin Pierce University kicked off the final weekend of regular-season play in Northeast-10 men’s hockey with a 4-1 setback against Assumption College Friday night
The teams will play again Saturday in Winchendon, Mass., at 4 p.m. at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 14-11-4 (7-7-3 NE10), while Assumption improves to 15-7-4 (12-3-2 NE10) and locks up the league’s regular-season title. The Ravens need a win Saturday to clinch the team’s first postseason berth in seven years; a loss would see their season come to an end.
Trailing 1-0, the Ravens tied Friday’s game on a Mark Indelicato goal in the second period. However, the Greyhounds struck late in the period and added two more goals in the third.
FPU goalie Ian Wallace (8-7-3) suffered the loss for the Ravens after making 33 saves while facing 35 shots. On the other end of the ice, senior David Zulauf (6-4-1) earned the win while allowing only one goal on the 42 shots he faced.