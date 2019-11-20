WESTFIELD, Mass. — On the road for the third straight game, the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team put together a stifling defensive performance to snag a 4-2, non-conference win at Westfield State on Tuesday night.
The Ravens held the Owls to just 20 shots in the victory, while piling up 42 of their own at the Amelia Park Arena. Franklin Pierce matched its most-disciplined games of the season, as the Ravens recorded just eight penalty minutes and successfully killed all three power plays against on the way to the win.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-2-1, while Westfield State falls to 2-3-1.
The goals came fast and furious out of the gate on Tuesday night, as the two teams combined for three goals in the opening 10 minutes. Cameron Shepardson notched his first of the season to start things off, while Jason Ladzinski, Ryan Gorbett and Stephen Jacobs (empty net) also scored.
Kyle Martin (3-0-0) remained unbeaten on the year with an 18-save performance against 20 shots in the Franklin Pierce crease.
The Ravens return to the ice on Friday when they return home to host Saint Michael’s in a Northeast-10 Conference contest. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass.