Senior captain Alex Lester of the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team has been named as a semifinalist for the Joe Concannon Award, it was announced by the Gridiron Club of Boston. The award is presented by the club annually to the best American-born Division II/III men’s hockey player in New England.
Per U.S. College Hockey Online: “The award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for the Boston Globe, who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.”
Lester is among 30 semifinalists from New England Division II and III institutions. He is one of six semifinalists from the Northeast-10 Conference, as he is joined by Saint Anselm senior Mike Ferraro, Southern New Hampshire senior Joe Fiorino, Saint Michael’s senior Sel Narby, Saint Anselm senior Liam O’Sullivan and Assumption senior Robert Roche.
“This is most certainly the largest field of semifinalists we have ever had for the Concannon Award,” said Gridiron Club hockey awards committee chairman Tim Costello in a statement to USCHO. “The fact is the number could have been even greater based on the exceptional level of play found in each of the five conferences this season. It has been very challenging for the committee to further reduce the list among the outstanding performances on the ice this season.”
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Lester leads the NE10 in scoring, with 38 points on 17 goals and 21 assists. He is leading the league in points per game (1.36), goals scored and assists as well, as he makes a bid for his second straight NE10 Player of the Year award.
The Gridiron Club of Boston is expected to announce finalists, and ultimately a winner, in March.
The Ravens (14-10-4) close out the regular season this weekend with a home-and-home series against Assumption, with a postseason berth on the line. Game time is 5:30 p.m. Friday at Assumption and 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Pierce.