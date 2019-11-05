RINDGE — Junior forward Yannik Felber was named the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the second time this season that a Raven soccer player has collected weekly honors.
Felber led the Ravens, ranked 22nd nationally in Division II, to a 4-1 victory over No. 2 nationally-ranked and previously unbeaten Adelphi University. Felber scored two goals and added an assist for five points, including the eventual game-winning tally in the 38th minute. Felber matched a personal single-game high with two goals and five points.
As a team, FPU leads the NE10 in goals against (10), goals-against average (0.66) and shutouts (8).
The Ravens (11-3-1, 9-2-0 NE10) wrap up their regular season on the road at American International College Wednesday at 6 p.m.