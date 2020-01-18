PLYMOUTH — Things were a lot less dramatic this time around between the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team and Plymouth State University.
In November, the Ravens erased a 4-1 deficit in the final four minutes on their way to an overtime victory. Friday night, they cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Panthers at Hanaway Rink in PLymouth.
Senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss notched a hat trick and a pair of assists for a career-high five points to lead the way. With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 15-6-0 and has won four in a row for the third time this season, while Plymouth State falls to 3-11-0.
Prentiss is the team’s leading scorer through 21 games, with 31 points on 11 goals and 20 assists. With 10 games left on the regular-season schedule, the senior finds herself within striking distance of the Franklin Pierce single-season records for both assists (23) and points (40), both of which were set by Haley Parker a year ago.The Ravens return to the ice next Friday and Saturday, when they host Saint Michael’s in an NEWHA weekend series at Jason Ritcher Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass.