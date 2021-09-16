rclark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Vote here!
Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week!
You voted:
Previous Players of the Week
- By Christopher Detwiler Sentinel Staff
-
Senior MacKenzie Anderson of the ConVal field hockey team earned Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3, as voted on by Sentinel readers. Read more