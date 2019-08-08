Franklin Pierce alum Taylor Simpson enters the final day of the N.H. Stroke Play Championship in first place, with a two-day score of 7-under par 137.
Simpson, who graduated from FPU in 2018 and now plays out of Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth, followed his Day 1 score of 3-under 69 with an even better 4-under 68 Wednesday at Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson. He leads a tight field at the top, with Sam Natti of The Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem one stroke behind Simpson, Josh Farmer (Amehrst Country Club) one stroke behind Natti and Pat Pelletier (Hanover CC) one stroke behind Farmer.
Among the Day 3 qualifiers are three other area golfers, all representing The Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey.
Cameron Salo sits in a six-way tie for seventh at 1-over 145. He shot 1-over 73 Tuesday and an even 72 Wednesday.
Bob Kearney is in a three-way tie for 33rd at 12-over 156, having shot rounds of 6-over 78 both days. And, Jalen Rines claimed one of the last qualifying spots in a two-way tie for 38th at 15-over 159. Rines shot a 13-over 85 on Tuesday, then bounced back with a 2-over 74 on day two.