Franklin Pierce alum Taylor Simpson couldn’t keep up his first-place momentum from Tuesday and Wednesday, but still managed to finish as the runner-up Thursday in the Stroke Play Championship at Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson.
Simpson, playing out of Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth, entered Thursday at the top of the leaderboard, but was leap-frogged by Pat Pelletier of Hanover Country Club, who won his second straight Stroke Play title with a four-round score of 13-under par 275.
After finishing the first two days with a score of 7-under 137, Simpson faltered slightly, shooting a 1-over 73 through his first 18 Thursday, then posting a 1-under 71 on his second go-around to finish at 7-under 281. Pelletier started Thursday at 4-under 140, but had a stellar final day, shooting a tourney-best 5-under 67 in his first set and 4-under 68 in the second.
The only other golfer to finish under par was Harvin Groft, also of Oaks Golf Links, who finished third at 3-under 285. Sam Natti of The Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem tallied an even-par 288 to take fourth.
Rounding out the area performers were three golfers from The Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey.
Cameron Salo had the best result, finishing in a three-way tie for 15th at 8-over 296. Bob Kearney finished in a three-way tie for 21st at 13-over 301, and Jalen Rines came in at 37th at 29-over 317.