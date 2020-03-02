GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball tandem of Isaiah Moore and Doyin Fadojutimi carried the Ravens to a 76-74 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference quarterfinals Sunday afternoon against Adelphi University at the Center For Recreation and Sport.
With the win, the Ravens (16-11) advance to the NE10 semifinals and travel to Saint Anselm College (18-8) for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.
Adelphi had two chances for the game-tying bucket with one second to go, but both layup attempts were heavily contested at the rim.
Moore, who has been virtually unguardable over the past month exploded for a career-high 29 points with 18 coming in the second half. The sophomore point guard played a team-high 35 minutes, and was 10-for-14 from the field. he also dished out a contest-best six assists, came down with three rebounds while having a steal and a block.
Fadojutimi struggled with his shot, yet still scored 22 points, while grabbing a team-high six rebounds. Maxwell Zegarowski chipped in with eight points.
FPU led most of the way down the stretch, including 76-69 when Fadojutimi knocked home a mid-range jumper with 3:31 to go, but they were the last points FPU would score. The Panthers scored the final five points, but couldn’t come up with the equalizer.