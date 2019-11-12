MANSFIELD, Mass. — Ahead of their Northeast-10 Conference Semifinal showdown with the College of Saint Rose on Wednesday, No. 18 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer junior defender Carlos Ferrando Felis (Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain) has been voted the NE10 Defensive Player of the Year in a vote conducted by the league’s head coaches.
Felis becomes the fifth NE10 Defensive Player of the Year in program history and only the third individual to achieve the feat.
Midfielder Javier García Borrás (Alzira, Spain) and defender Cristobal Andreu (Castellón de la Plana, Spain) were voted to the All-Conference Second Team while forward Antonio Ferreira (Madrid, Spain) and Clay Thomas (Franklin, Tenn.) received Third Team honors. Newcomer Miguel Candela Bravo (Caceres, Spain) collected an All-Rookie Team selection as well.
Felis has started and played in all 17 games for the Ravens, helping lead Pierce to the 12th lowest goals-against average in all NCAA Division II (0.64). On the season, he has scored three goals on offense, including the game-winner in a 1-0 shutout of American International College.
The Ravens (13-3-1, 10-2-0 NE10) put their undefeated home record (9-0-0) on the line Wednesday when they welcome the College of Saint Rose (10-5-3, 6-4-2 NE10) to Sodexo Field for the NE10 Quarterfinals at 4 p.m.