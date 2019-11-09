RINDGE — The cross country season reaches its crescendo on Saturday, as the Franklin Pierce University cross country program heads to the Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia for the NCAA Championship East Regional, hosted by Thomas Jefferson University. The 6K women’s race is set for a noon start, with the men’s 10K race to follow at 1:15 p.m.
Bids to the national championship race at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif., will be on the line in Philadelphia, as well as at each of the other seven regional competition sites across the country. The top three teams at the East Regional will automatically advance to the Nov. 23 national championship, along with the top two individual runners not on a qualifying team. Additional at-large bids are available, for both teams and individuals, via a formula which will be applied after the completion of all regional competition.
The Ravens are coming off one of the most successful outings in program history at the Northeast-10 Conference Championships two weeks ago. The men’s team boasted three All-Conference finishers on the way to a fourth-place finish, while the women had an All-NE10 runner of their own to go with a program-best sixth-place finish.
On the men’s side, the Ravens are led by a one-two punch of junior Hugo Arlabosse (Marseille, France) and sophomore Riley Fenoff (Danville, Vt.). The former took fourth at NE10s to earn All-Conference First Team honors, while the latter took 13th to wrap up All-NE10 Second Team honors, but either is capable of leading the squad on a given day. Senior Jason Reed (Foxborough, Mass.) provides important depth for the men’s team, and is coming off of a 14th-place finish and All-NE10 Second Team accolades two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the women are led by junior Marissa Farago (Salisbury, Mass.), who chalked up her first career All-NE10 award with a 15th-place finish two weeks ago to earn Third Team honors. The Ravens put all five of their scoring runners in the top 50 at the NE10 Championship.
Seniors Julia Cormier (Northwood) and Rebecca Zylak (Goffstown), along with junior Lauren Stankiewicz (Naugatuck, Conn.) provide veteran depth down the docket for the Ravens.
