C.J. Konkowski, a West Chesterfield native and former assistant pro at Keene Country Club watches his ball roll toward the hole after putting on the green of the ninth hole at Bretwood during the N.H. Open Thursday afternoon. He finished 2-under, four strokes behind the leaders.
Bryce Zimmerman, Russell Hamel and Ryerson Stinson put on the green of the eleventh hole at Bretwood during the New Hampshire Open.
Hannah Schroeder/Sentinel Staff
C.J. Konkowski, a West Chesterfield native and former assistant pro at Keene Country Club watches his ball roll toward the hole after putting on the green of the ninth hole at Bretwood during the N.H. Open Thursday afternoon. He finished 2-under, four strokes behind the leaders.
Four golfers posted a round-low 6-under par 66 to lead the field of 156 golfers in the opening round of the 89th N.H. Open Championship on Thursday at Bretwood’s North Course.
Among the leaders is Lincoln professional Matthew Paradis, who finished in second place in the state amateur at Bretwood six years ago. Paradis sunk eight birdies to post 3-under marks on the front and the back.
He sits atop the leaderboard with Matt Oshrine (Baltimore, Md.), Kyle Gallo (Berlin, Conn.) and Lachy Barker (Ames, Iowa).
Odessa, Fla.,’s Hunter Howell trails by one shot after a 5-under 67. Dover’s Ryan Zetterholm, the low amateur from the first round of play, sits at 4-under, tied with Leopoldo Herrera (Doral, Fla.) and John Stoltz (Middletown, N.Y.).
West Chesterfield native C.J. Konkowski, now a resident of Bloomfield, Conn., and golf pro at Hartford Gold Club, tied for 25th at 2-under. He played bogey-less golf on the back nine of his former high school course, with birdies at the 11th and 17th. He played alongside a pair of notable New Hampshire amateurs on Thursday, grouped with Chesterfield’s Ryan Kohler (5-over) and Matt Arvantis (8-over).
Antrim’s Sam Cody posted a 1-under. Jalen Rines of The Shattuck Golf Club sits at even par. Peterborough’s Jake Hollander was 2-over, as was New Ipswich’s Michael Martel, who won the state-am here in 2017.
Keene natives Sean Gavin and Tim Yarosevich were 6-over and 7-over. Alstead’s Gabe Roy was 8-over. Walpole’s Mitchell Cormier was 15-over.
Defending champ Brendan Reichert of Buffalo, N.Y., is tied for 78th at 2-over. West Palm Beach, Fla., native Michael Kartrude, winner of the last N.H. Open at Bretwood in 2019 is 1-under, tied for 25th.
The tournament turns to the South Course today, and will be cut down to the top 40 golfers for Saturday’s championship round back on the North Course.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.