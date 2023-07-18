Four members of the SwampBats will represent Keene on the Western All-Star team at the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game on Sunday in Massachusetts, and a fifth Bat could be joining them.
Greg Bozzo, Tony Livermore, Devin Taylor and Brayden Horton were selected to head to Fraser Field — home of the North Navigators — in Lynn, Mass., for the All-Star showcase.
There will be a home run derby prior to the game at 2 p.m. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.
Right-handed pitcher Eric Chalus Jr. has been nominated for the NECBL All-Star vote, which gives fans the opportunity to vote in a selection. Voting is open on the SwampBats website until Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
Bozzo, a Northeastern product, was selected to start behind the plate for the Western squad. He is leading the SwampBats with a .298 average in 17 games with two home runs and eight RBI.
Taylor, who along with Livermore and Horton will serve as a reserve on Sunday, has had a stellar summer after his Big 10 Freshman of the Year campaign at Indiana. Taylor is batting .291 with six home runs and a team-leading 17 RBI in 24 games.
Livermore, the Northwestern infielder, has had an excellent turnaround at the dish after a slow start, raising his average from .115 on June 28 to .261 entering Tuesday. He has a team-high five doubles. Horton, a first baseman from Liberty, is batting .256 with three home runs and seven RBI.
Chalus Jr. has been one of Keene’s most consistent starting pitchers this summer. The Kent State sophomore is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA and possesses an impressive 24-4 strikeout to walk ratio.
Stallings earns weekly honor
SwampBats right-handed pitcher Cole Stallings earned NECBL Pitcher of the Week honors after a stellar relief performance on July 11.
Stallings pitched 5.1 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief, striking out 12 with no walks in a 11-4 win over Sanford. It was the righty’s longest appearance of the season.
The Stetson senior is 1-3 with a 6.13 ERA.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
