When the playoffs begin on July 31, Keene will not be one of the teams vying for a title, but the SwampBats will have four players featured when the league’s brightest stars gather Sunday for the NECBL All-Star Game at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass.
Catcher Greg Bozzo, outfielder Devin Taylor, shortstop Tony Livermore and first baseman Brayden Horton all will be heading down to Mass., for All-Star Game festivities.
While it has been another lackluster summer in the win column, the Bats still will have an opportunity to put their best up against the league’s most-promising prospects. The game brings in scouts from every Major League team and will be broadcast on tape delay on networks like NESN.
Bozzo will get the start behind the plate for the Western All-Stars. It’s the Northeastern product’s first summer collegiate league all-star nod.
“It’s a blessing honestly,” said Bozzo, a native of Basking Ridge, N.J. “I was just talking to my family about over the years and stuff like that and how great it is to get to this point.”
Bozzo has been enjoying his best stretch at the plate since he got to college. He grabbed the starting catcher’s role in this spring, batting .230 for the Huskies. He arrived in Keene on June 10 and was an offensive jolt the Bats desperately needed, going 5-for-11 over his first three games. He later ripped off an eight-game hit streak from June 29 to July 14 and is batting .277 heading into Friday.
“I’ve just tried to focus on approach more than mechanics offensively,” Bozzo said. “Hitting is so much fun. I’ve fallen in love with it, especially this summer.”
Bozzo is second on the team in hitting to Taylor, who will be a reserve in Sunday’s game. But the Big 10 Freshman of the Year has been as advertised this summer. The Cincinnati native has raised his average to .302 through Thursday and leads the team in home runs (6) and RBI (21).
“Everything’s been feeling really good,” said Taylor. “My at bats are feeling pretty good, really good actually. I’m seeing the ball really well. ... Everybody here knows my scouting report, so I’m still getting offspeed like I did at school.”
He will also compete in the home run derby on Sunday with manager Shaun McKenna throwing to him. It’ll be his first home run derby competition.
“I’m actually not a big home run guy in [batting practice],” said Taylor. “I like to stay line drive, so it’s a little out of my comfort zone but it won’t be too much out of my comfort zone I feel like, so I’m ready to have fun with it.”
Livermore’s ticket to Lynn seems like the ultimate recognition for an impressive turnaround effort by the Northwestern product. His average dipped as low as .115 on June 28, with just three hits over his first 10 games in Keene. Since then, the infielder has ripped off five multi-hit games and has batted .327, raising his summer average to .256 entering Friday.
“It was rough for everyone [at the beginning of the summer],” said Livermore, a Chicago native. “You know they say hitting is contagious, and it’s also contagious when you’re not hitting. So it was tough for everyone, but it was just a couple minor adjustments. A lot of it was mental, just relaxing at the plate and focusing on seeing the ball. I wasn’t too far away, clearly I figured something out.”
Horton was added to the roster as a coaches’ selection for the final spot on the roster. His bat also has come alive in mid-July. After 0-for-17 stretch dipped his average to .190 on July 5, the Sayre, Pa.-native has been one of the hottest hitters in the league. Since moving into the leadoff spot, Horton has hit safely his last six games entering Friday with three home runs over that stretch. He’s brought his average up to .272 and leads the Bats with a .393 on-base percentage.
“Coming in, I think the pitching took me by surprise. It was way better than what I had faced in the spring,” said Horton, who was third team all-conference in the Atlantic Sun this spring as a freshman at Liberty.
“Just getting activated and putting up good at-bats and getting used to the atmosphere up here was important,” Horton continued. “It’s a great league, one of the top ones in the country. So having some success has shown me that I am where I want to be right now.”
