Four members of the 2019 NECBL champion Keene Swamp Bats received All-NECBL honors, the league announced Monday.
Outfielder Randy Bednar and relief pitcher Justin Willis were named to the All-NECBL first team, while designated hitter David Bedgood and starting pitcher Joseph Simeone received second-team accolades.
Bednar, a rising junior at the University of Maryland, broke the team’s single-season doubles record with 15, which was also tied for second in the league. He also led the Bats in batting average (.337) and RBI (41), and led the team’s outfielders with 110 putouts and five assists.
Willis, a rising junior who transferred from Vanderbilt to UConn this summer, made 15 relief appearances in his second season in Keene. He pitched 21.2 innings, going 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA, seven saves and 27 strikeouts.
Bedgood, a rising junior at Tulane, smashed the Bats’ record books, setting team-best marks in games played (44), at-bats (175), hits (58), tying the record for home runs (14) and breaking the league record for runs scored (47).
Simeone, a rising junior at UConn, had the best summer among Keene’s starting pitchers. In eight games, including six starts, he went 2-0 with a 2.82 ERA and a league-leading 59 strikeouts. Had he pitched 0.1 more innings, he would’ve qualified for the league leaderboard in ERA and ranked in the top 10.