ROCHESTER — The Greater Keene 14s punched their ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series Thursday morning with a 7-5 win over Franklin County (Maine) in the New England Regional Championship.
After falling behind 2-1 after the first inning, the Greater Keene all-stars tied the game in the third after Nolan Gillis walked with the bases loaded to score Jake Hilliard.
Then, in the fourth inning, Greater Keene scored four times to take the lead for good.
Hilliard gave Greater Keene the lead with an RBI double to leftfield, then Taylor Miller stole home to extend Greater Keene’s lead to 4-2.
Zakariya Whitney followed with a two-run single, scoring Oliver Frowein and Sean Callahan — who finished 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI — to put Keene ahead, 6-2.
Hilliard also finished the day with three hits and three stolen bases.
“Our guys at the plate were tough outs from the top of the lineup to the bottom,” said head coach Dave Miller. “Resilient group.”
Franklin County got one back in the fifth and another in the sixth, but Greater Keene held on in the seventh to earn a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series. Gillis didn’t just get the job done with two RBIs at the plate, he also pitched six innings, giving up four runs on eight hits.
Kaden Smith pitched the seventh inning in relief, giving up one run on two hits.
To go along with strong pitching and hitting, the 14s played error-less defense in the field.
“It seemed like every time we needed a big pitch or play in the field we got it,” Dave Miller said.
The World Series will be held Aug. 14-21 in Ottumwa, Iowa.