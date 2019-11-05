Four more Keene State College student-athletes were recognized by the Little East Conference when the league office released its weekly award selections Monday. It is the third consecutive week that at least four Owls have received recognition.
Women’s cross country — Senior Lauren Perkowski won her second consecutive Little East Conference individual championship this weekend and, as a result, was named the Runner of the Week for the fifth time. She finished in a time of 18:22:33, the 11th fastest 5K time in LEC Championship history and 26 seconds better than the runner-up finisher. Keene State finished second as a team at the meet.
Men’s cross country — Freshman Jacob Pearl picked up his fourth Rookie of the Week honor after finishing third in the 8K race at the LEC Championships this past weekend. The standout Owl newcomer finished in 25:21.66, just .44 seconds behind second place Bruno Pires of UMass Dartmouth, and 1.38 seconds behind individual champion Yahya Nure of Southern Maine. Pearl was the top freshman finisher out of the 86 runners and will now move on to the NCAA New England Regional at Bowdoin College Nov. 16.
Women’s soccer — Senior captain Patricia Norton picked up her first Offensive Player of the Week award after she put up two goals and added an assist in two games for the Owls, both wins.
Volleyball — Senior Olivia Mathieu continues to set the pace this season as the Defensive Player of the Week, picking up her fifth award after another standout week that saw the Owls go 3-0 with wins over Westfield State, Southern Maine and Lasell University.