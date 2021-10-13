LACONIA — Four local golfers made the cut after Day 1 of the Division III state golf tournament at Laconia Country Club and will move on to Saturday’s individual championship round.
Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier finished second among individuals, shooting a 72 (E), one stroke behind Laconia’s Evan Rollins (-1).
ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank finished T6, shooting a 79 (+7).
Conant’s Jordan Ketola (T12, +10) and Monadnock’s Gabe Hill (T17, +11) both also qualified for Saturday’s individual tournament as well.
Monadnock was the only local school to qualify for the team tournament on Tuesday, finishing eighth out of 10 teams (+88).
Bow High School won the team championship — its eighth championship in the last 10 years — shooting a +33 as a team.
Cormier, Burbank, Ketola and Hill will all compete in Saturday’s individual state tournament at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.
All individual qualifiers from all four divisions will participate Saturday. The Division I and II team tournaments take place Thursday.
Cormier is the reigning individual state champion.