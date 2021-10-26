PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Four Keene State College student-athletes received weekly honors from the Little East Conference, the league office announced Monday.
Volleyball
Senior libero Brianna Azzinaro was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week. In a 3-1 week for the Owls, Azzinaro averaged over 13 digs over the four contests. She started with 14 digs against Colby-Sawyer, then added 12 more in a five set win over Western New England University. She followed that up with a season high 15 digs in an LEC win over Southern Maine, then added 12 in a five set defeat to Trinity College (Conn.).
Men’s Soccer
For the second week in a row, senior Henry Cummings was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week. Cummings played all but five minutes in three games for the Owls last week, helping KSC to pitch shutouts against MCLA (a 1-0 win) and Southern Maine (a 2-0 victory).
Graduate student Nate Howard was named the LEC Goalkeeper of the Week. Howard made five saves to earn the shutout in an LEC win over Southern Maine on Oct. 23.
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Emma Stelzner was named both the LEC Diver of the Week and Rookie Diver of the Week. Stelzner captured the 1-meter dive in 146.10 in a dual meet against UMass-Dartmouth last Saturday.