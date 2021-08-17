Four members of the Keene SwampBats were named to the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Northern Division team, the league announced Tuesday.
Shortstop Zach Bushling (University of Connecticut), pitcher Bryce Hellgeth (Dayton University), outfielder Thomas Joseph (Jacksonville University) and outfielder Troy Schreffler (University of Maryland) represented Keene on the All-Division team.
Bushling hit .271 on the season with seven homeruns, tied with Noah Martinez for the team lead.
Hellgeth finished the season with a 2.49 ERA in 21.2 innings pitched and recorded three saves, tied for eighth in the league.
Joseph (.313 BA) and Schreffler (.336) were RBI machines all season, leading the team with 31 and 29 RBIs, respectively.
Joseph’s 31 RBIs were tied for the fifth most in the league, and Schreffler was tied for seventh in the league with his 29 RBIs.
Schreffler had the sixth-best batting average in the league, fourth among outfielders. He was behind just David Bryant (.380) on the SwampBats. Bryant had to leave the team early.
Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams were represented on the All-NECBL Teams, with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks leasing the way with seven selections and the North Shore Navigators and Ocean State Waves following with five selections. Each of those three teams saw two individuals in the All-NECBL team, three Navigators a part of the All-North team, the Sharks accumulating four All-South nominations and the Waves seeing two of their student-athletes garnering All-South picks.
The league will announce the rest of its end-of-year awards later in the week.