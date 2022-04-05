PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three members of the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team, and one member of the Keene State women’s lacrosse team, have received weekly honors from the Little East Conference, as was announced Monday.
Senior Joe Nutting was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week. In the Owls’ lone contest last week, Nutting had a hand in 10 of KSC’s 16 goals, scoring two and setting up eight as the Owls rolled to a 16-2 win over Eastern Conn. State. The eight assists set a new career high for him, and tied the single game school record for helpers, matching the mark set by current KSC assistant coach Dave Wiedenfeld against UMass Boston in 2019. Nutting is now 10 goals away from 100 in his career.
Senior Shane Molloy was named as the LEC Defensive Player of the Week. Against the Warriors, Molloy had three ground balls and two caused turnovers, marshalling a KSC defense that kept Eastern Connecticut State off the scoreboard for the first 38:32 of the contest and allowed a season-low two goals.
Senior Chase Chamberlin was picked as the LEC Goaltender of the Week. In 45 minutes of work, Chamberlin made seven saves and did not allow a goal in the first half.
For the women, junior Mindy St. Marie was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week. In a 1-1 week for the Owls, St. Marie had a total of eight ground balls, five caused turnovers, and five draw controls. She had a pair of ground balls with two caused turnovers and two draw controls in a 16-6 defeat to No. 19 Amherst College. She then added six ground balls, three caused turnovers, and two more draw controls, while also scoring twice and assisting on another goal, in Keene State’s 13-10 come-from-behind win over Eastern Connecticut State University.