Four members of the Franklin Pierce track and field program earned Academic All-Conference honors from the Northeast-10 Conference for the outdoor spring season, the conference announced Monday.
Sophomore Hugo Arlabosse, junior Tyler Hayes and sophomore Antonio Rua were named from the men’s team; junior Julia Cormier from the women’s team.
A student-athlete must have participated in at least half of the team’s competitions as a starter or significant contributor, achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average, and completed at least one academic year at his/her current institution to be eligible.
One honoree in each sport is selected as the NE10’s Sport Excellence award winner in that sport.
For Arlabosse, it marked his second career Academic All-Conference award; he was honored during this year’s indoor season. It is the first such recognition for the other Franklin Pierce athletes.
Arlabosse won a NE10 title in the 800 — backing up his title from the indoor season — and also won a New England title in the same event. He finished 13th at the national meet, a half-second shy of an All-America accolade. He was named All-East Region in the 800.
Hayes ran the second leg for a 4x800 relay team, which narrowly missed a medal position at the NE10 Championships, finishing fourth. Arlabosse also ran the anchor leg of that relay squad.
Rua ran the third leg of that same relay team, and was also the NE10’s Elite 24 Award winner for the outdoor season, as the student-athlete with the highest GPA to compete at the conference championships.
Cormier posted a sixth-place finish at the NE10 Championships in the 10,000.