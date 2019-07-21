Keeton Foster needed a playoff hole to claim last year’s city golf championship; this year he won with a bit of breathing room.
Foster, the 21-year-old senior-to-be at Franklin Pierce University, shot rounds of 76-73 over two days, good for a six-shot win in the event’s Open Division.
The day’s drama was reserved for the Tawse Division, for players age 50 and over, which was a three-player shootout that came down to the final putt on Bretwood’s North Course on a sultry Sunday.
First-round leader Chris McLaughlin rolled in a 14-foot par-saving putt to edge Mike Blair by one shot and Bob Kearney by three. McLaughlin followed Saturday’s round of 73 at the Keene Country Club with an even-par 72 Sunday.
It was his second city title in the Tawse Division.
Foster managed to win the Open Division for the fourth year in a row despite some rust from lack of tournament play this summer, and a balky putter, he said.
He made just two pars on his first nine holes, Saturday, put still scratched out a 4-over 76 and began Sunday with a three-shot advantage over Jonas Maynard, who is part of the Bretwood grounds crew.
“Saturday was a little shaky,” Foster said. “I missed three four-footers in a row, but my wedge game kept me in it both days; it gave made some close birdie opportunities.”
Foster made three birdies Sunday, none bigger than on the 11th hole, when he stuck a wedge shot to a foot and a half away. Maynard had cut the lead to two by then and had a 10-foot birdie try. But Maynard’s miss and Foster’s make restored his day-starting cushion.
Foster was 2-under after six and made a “momentum-saving” bogey at the par five seventh, he said, draining a 12-foot putt.
Maynard made a costly triple bogey on 14, hitting his tee shot into the water. He shot 76 still, and had the third-best two-round total. Bruce Kelly went 80-74 over the two days to sneak in and claim the runner-up spot; he also had the weekend’s best total net score. Also, Tim Yarosevich played solidly with matching rounds of 78.
In the Tawse division, Blair and Kearney played under par Sunday, fashioning rounds of 71 and 69, respectively, to make it a down-to-the-wire finish on a hot and humid morning and early afternoon.
Ken Goebel’s rounds of 77-76 were good for fourth place, and Brian Nadeau’s second-day 74 offset an opening 80 and helped him to lock up fifth place.
McLaughlin, 60, the Cheshire County Attorney, has now won this event in three of four tries. But he’s the first to confess that this win was anything but simple, and maybe not deserved.
“Golf is so funny; luck plays a role,” McLaughlin said. “Bob and Mike deserved to win more than I did; I just got lucky.”
McLaughlin, a Bretwood member, had to overcome a slow start — “I was leaking oil like a Ford Pinto on the front (nine),” he said. His 40 included a double-bogey on the seventh hole.
But he pulled it together on the back, making three birdies, two by chip-ins from just off the green, at the par four 12th hole and the par five 17th hole. He made three birdies on the back in all, shooting 3-under 32.
“The chip-in at 12 kind of turned things around,” McLaughlin said. “From the white tees at Bretwood, you should be making birdies, and until then I wasn’t.”
At 18, after he hit a wedge approach shot fat, he played a recovery shot onto the green, but faced a 12-foot putt — a right-to-lefter across the slope — for the win. The ball carried just enough speed to fall into the cup.
McLaughlin said it was a treat to play with Kearney, in his prime a decorated amateur. Kearney won this event going-away last year.
Kearney played collegiately at UConn and in 2015 was ranked the No. 1 senior amateur golfer in the country. He qualified to play in back to back U.S. Senior Amateurs, in 2015 and 2016, and reached match play in 2015, winning a first-round matchup.
He and his wife live in Houston, Texas, but spend summers in Harrisville, where they bought a house three years ago. Kearney plays locally out of The Shattuck in Jaffrey. In his first round of this event last year, he shot 66, on Bretwood’s South Course, and went on to win by 12 shots.
On Sunday, he made five birdies en route to his 69, the day’s best round. “He could easily have shot 65,” McLaughlin said. “He’s an incredible player.”
Kearney, 63, shot a 4-under 68 from the gold — or back — tees in round one of the N.H. Open at Bretwood earlier this summer. He was one of only two amateurs to make the cut in that pro-loaded field, and went on to win low-amateur honors.
On Sunday, he drove two par fours, the sixth hole and the 14th.
McLaughlin is a 1 handicap who has never had a golf lesson, he said. “I’m an athlete that plays golf, not a golfer,” he acknowledged.
He was a four-year hockey player at Dartmouth and played professionally in Europe for a few years.
Ron Leslie, a Bretwood member, had the biggest turnaround, shooting a 3-over 75 Sunday after opening with 90 at Keene CC.
In net scoring in the Tawse Division, Scott Olmstead of the Keene Country Club led the pack; the 12 handicap had rounds of 79 and 80.