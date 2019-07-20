Keeton Foster will have a two-shot lead when the City Championships move to Bretwood Golf Course for Sunday's second and final round.
The defending Open Division champion shot 76 at the Keene Country Club Saturday, two shots better than Tim Yarosevich. Another shot back is Jonas Maynard.
In the Tawse Division, for players 50 and over, former titlist Chris McLaughlin shot 73. He'll begin Sunday on Bretwood's North Course two shots clear of Mike Blair.
Ken Goebel shot 76 on his home course and is three shots off the lead.