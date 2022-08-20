GREEN BAY, Wis. — If you follow the SwampBats on social media, you almost certainly saw some of Rachel Valentine’s work.
Valentine — a recent graduate of Ithaca College in New York — spent the past two summers interning for the SwampBats as the team’s social media manager.
Now, she’s doing a similar job for the Green Bay Packers.
The Clarkdale, Ariz., native moved out to Green Bay, Wis., a few weeks before the SwampBats season wrapped up to start as the team’s social content creator.
For now, she’s been creating content from training camp, but soon she’ll be in front of a full crowd at Lambeau Field during home games.
“We’ll be out there gathering social media content from the players and coaches riding their bikes to practice, autograph signings and all of that fan interaction,” Valentine said in a phone interview. “Then we’ll go on the field for practice, and we’ll be taking pictures and videos, interacting with players when we can, coming up with various ideas for Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook — all the various platforms we run. Then, after practice, me and my team come together … and come up with a plan on what to post.”
Valentine is part of a team of five that runs the Packers social media. Every day is different, she said, but the basis of the job stays the same day-to-day.
Sort of like her job in Keene.
“Keene definitely prepared me,” Valentine said. “Especially coming back for a second SwampBats season. Having the creative control that Kevin [Watterson, president of the SwampBats] allows me to have played a big role in coming here and fitting in well with the team as far as knowing how to run multiple platforms. … All of that creative control and creative freedom helped me seamlessly — as much as you can — transition into this role.”
The thing she felt most prepared for in her new job? Interacting with athletes on a daily basis. It can be intimidating to be around professional athletes — especially as a recent college graduate — but two summers with the SwampBats at Alumni Field gave Valentine the confidence she needed to transition to Lambeau Field.
“Having the opportunity to be on the field with SwampBats games … has definitely helped coming here,” Valentine said. “I wasn’t nervous or scared. I felt comfortable continuing my role in a similar mindset of how I did things in Keene.”
The coolest thing she’s done so far in Green Bay was Family Night, she said, when the team practiced under the lights at Lambeau in front of thousands of fans.
“It was the first time that I was able to do social media out on the field,” Valentine said. “I walked through the tunnel that players walk through. I was out there with thousands of fans in the crowd, and that was awesome. They were doing a preseason practice, but the stadium was filled, and there was a ton of energy. Being able to be down on the field with the players was really special as a first-time moment, like, ‘Wow, this is something that … I’ve been working for.’ It was kind of a fulfilling moment.”
And she was quick to credit Watterson and the rest of the staff for their impact on her career.
“Kevin and the whole volunteer staff’s mentorship really helped me on a professional level,” Valentine said. “Coming back for a second season with the SwampBats was a great choice that helped propel my skillset further. The mentorship that I got from everyone really helped me bridge the gap from graduating college to working in the NECBL to wanting a professional sports team role. Definitely happy that I came back for a second season.”
Of course, Watterson had high praise as well.
“Rachel took our social media platforms to a level that neither the SwampBats or the NECBL had experienced in our histories,” Watterson said in an email. “She is a special talent. The Green Bay Packers are fortunate to have Rachel Valentine on their team. We are proud to call Rachel a SwampBats alumnus.”
The Packers kick off the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, with their home opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 18. They host the Patriots in Week 4, on Oct. 2.
And Valentine will be there for it all.
“I am where I am mostly because of two summers with the SwampBats,” Valentine said. “Life would be a lot different if I didn’t end up there. Always grateful for that.”
