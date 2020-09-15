Former Keene State College athletic director Dr. Kristene Kelly has joined Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
Kelly, most recently executive associate athletics director for varsity sports at Dartmouth College, will serve as Vanderbilt’s deputy athletic director for internal affairs, representing Vanderbilt in the SEC, according to an article on Vanderbilt’s sports website.
Kelly arrived at Dartmouth in 2018 after spending two years as the director of athletics at Keene State College. During Kelly’s time at Keene State, the Owls won eight conference championships and advanced to eight NCAA postseason tournaments, headlined by the men’s basketball team’s run to the Elite Eight in 2017. The average GPA of Owl athletes also exceeded 3.0 during her tenure, according to the school, and more than 190 student-athletes were named to conference all-academic teams
Kelly, a native of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, is a 2000 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., where she captained the softball team and earned two bachelor’s degrees, in physical education and communication arts.
She is married to Jonathan Kelly Sr., and the couple has one son, Jonathan Jr.