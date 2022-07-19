Former SwampBat Noah Dean was selected by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Dean — a rising junior out of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. — was the 159th pick in the Draft. He’s ranked No. 124 in the MLB’s Top 250 Draft Prospects list.
The left-handed pitcher made two appearances in a SwampBats’ uniform this summer, throwing 4.2 innings with a 3.85 ERA. He struck out 10 hitters and only allowed four hits during his time in Keene.
His best outing came at Alumni Field against the Danbury Westerners on July 1, where he threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out seven of the 11 hitters he faced. He struck out the first two batters he saw and sat down five straight to start the game.
“He was firm. Throws a heavy, heavy fastball,” said SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna after that game. “I think he was 93-96 from the left side. He’s a special kid.”
At Old Dominion, Dean struck out 46 batters in 26 innings out of the bullpen in 2022. He went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA with seven saves. He set the ODU record for career saves with 18, according to the ODU Athletics website.
In 2021, he earned Conference USA All-Freshman honors and recorded 44 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. He recorded nine saves on the year.
