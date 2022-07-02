SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — Darick Hall, a member of the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Keene SwampBats in 2014, was called up to Major League Baseball Wednesday and made his debut for the Philadelphia Phillies when they took on the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his debut, a 4-1 loss against the Atlanta Braves.
On Thursday, in his second game in a Phillies’ uniform, Hall stole the show, hitting two home runs (his first two major league hits) in a 2-for-5 performance at the plate with three RBIs. He added another Friday, giving him three in his first three games.
Hall’s contract was selected from the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, where he became a monster power threat, hitting 20 home runs and driving in 67 runs in 72 games this season while hitting .269 with an .894 OPS.
He went deep five times between June 19 and his callup on June 29. Overall, in 630 career minor league games since 2016 as Hall worked his way up from short-season A ball to Triple A, he has 118 homers and 411 RBI. He had 29 long balls and drove in 101 in 2017 when played at both Class A Lakewood (114 games) and Class A-Advanced Clearwater (seven games).
His debut, where he batted fourth in the Phillies’ lineup between Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto, was the 190th of an NECBL alum in Major League Baseball and 34th for the SwampBats. He is the third Bat to make their MLB debut this year, joining Bennett Sousa (April 8; Chicago White Sox) from the 2015 and 2016 teams, and Ryan Pepiot (May 11; Los Angeles Dodgers) from 2017.
In his Keene summer in 2014, when he was a rising sophomore at Cochise (and eventually attended Dallas Baptist University), Hall appeared in 10 games as a pitcher, going 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 25.2 innings with 26 strikeouts. While holding opponents to a .204 batting average, he whiffed a season-high seven against Laconia on June 24 and had five punchouts at Sanford on Aug. 2. At the plate, he had one double, five walks and three RBI in 18 games. In his first eight contests, he had a hit in six of them and reached base at a .375 clip.
Hall is the third member of the 2014 SwampBats team to have made their MLB debut, joining Eric Lauer (San Diego Padres) and Alec Bettinger (Milwaukee Brewers).
