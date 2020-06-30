Former Keene State College volleyball star Brittany O’Bryant will have her name ensconced among the Little East Conference elite, as she was selected to be a member of this year’s LEC Hall of Fame class.
O’Bryant becomes the 10th athlete/coach from the school to be recognized in the LEC Hall of Fame, joining Mark Miller ’03, Mary Proulx ’03, Dr. Ron Butcher, Erin Dallas ’10, Chris Coates ’04, Meghan McLoughlin Pacheco ’05, Carrah Fisk Hennessey ’99, Joe Branciforte ’04 and Michelle Mason ’05.
It is no surprise to anybody with familiarity around the Owls’ volleyball program history.
The name O’Bryant is scattered all over the Keene State volleyball record books, as both Brittany and her younger sister, Bridget, produced dominant careers.
The sisters from Merrimack, rank 1-2 in kills and attack attempts.
Brittany holds multiple school records. She is the all-time leader in kills (1,641) and attacks (4,221) while being second in school history in solo blocks (211) and block assists (214). Her combined block total also ranks first in program history.
Brittany O’Bryant received First-Team All-Conference honors in her junior and senior seasons.
In Brittany’s junior year, the program took off.
The Owls won the LEC regular season championship for the first time in school history that year, completing an undefeated run through conference play.
Results got even better in Brittany’s senior year, as Keene State was able to conquer its first ever LEC tournament title, resulting in a berth to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. The Owls finished 29-9, the best record in program history. Keene State won its first 12 games that season, which was a school record up until the 2017 team began its season 15-0.
To date it is still the most successful season the Keene State volleyball program has had, and it only makes sense that it was the one year both O’Bryant’s were on the roster.
Brittany will be honored as part of an on-campus celebration, scheduled for Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room on campus.