Erick Zecha, a former Keene High baseball standout who pitched for the Keene Swamp Bats the last two years, has been named a captain of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute baseball team.
A senior righthander, Zecha went 0-6 with a 10.23 earned run average in nine appearances last season (six starts). He struck out 15 batters in 22 innings. He has made 31 career appearances (18 starts) for the Engineers, posting a 5-13 record with a 5.11 earned run average. He made 13 appearances, all in relief, with the Swamp Bats last summer.
Zecha made the Liberty League All-Academic team last year, and has been on the ECAC President’s List. A biomedical engineering major, he’s on the Dean’s Honor List and is the son of Darcey and Rick Zecha of Keene.