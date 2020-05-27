One may be hard pressed to find something former Keene High School’s unique four-sport standout Callie O’Neil has not impressed in.
Most recently, the St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse sophomore midfielder earned Liberty League All-Academic honors, one of 93 at the university, and 944 total throughout the league, to be recognized.
O’Neil was in her first year for eligibility of this recognition — in order to obtain it, one must be a sophomore or higher and hold a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30. The sophomore is also a member of the National Honor Society and an honor roll student.
The late Kobe Bryant was on record saying, “We can always kind of be average and do what is normal. I am not in this to do what is normal.”
That quote could be directly applied to O’Neil’s success both academically as a student-athlete as well as athletically.
At Keene, O’Neil graduated with a 3.65 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society, math team and the principal advisory group.
O’Neil played lacrosse, soccer and ran indoor and outdoor track. She was the captain of the lacrosse and indoor track teams while earning First-Team All-State honors in lacrosse. O’Neil was named as Keene’s Female Athlete of the Season in her senior year of high school.
In lacrosse, O’Neil holds both the all-time record with 168 career goals and the school’s single-season record of 57 goals. She was a two-time first-team Division I All-State selection.
Her Blackbirds’ athletic career concluded in fitting fashion, running in the Division I state outdoor track meet at Merrimack High School and then playing her last high school lacrosse game at Manchester Central, all in the same day.
As a freshman at St. Lawrence, in Canton, N.Y., O’Neil started five games and had two of her four goals in a 18-4 win over Cazenovia. She also added an assist against SUNY Canton.
This season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Saints only played two games prior to the season ending, and were off to a 1-1 start, defeating Endicott and losing to Worcester State, both on the road.
Now, as a rising junior, O’Neil looks forward to having her best collegiate season to date on the field.