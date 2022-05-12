EASTON, Mass. — Stonehill College freshman Peter Haas, a 2021 Keene High School graduate, was named the Northeast Division Rookie Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team, the conference announced Wednesday.
Haas, who excelled at baseball and hockey with the Blackbirds, had a stellar rookie season for the Skyhawks as the freshman went 3-3, struck out 50 batters, averaged 10.47 strikeouts per nine innings, allowed nine walks, and finished with a 2.51 ERA.
In six out of his seven starts, Haas struck out five or more batters including a career-high 11 in a win over The College of Saint Rose on March 20. Haas also had a stretch during the season when he allowed zero runs in back-to-back starts which resulted in a 16-4 win over American International College on March 11 and then against The College of Saint Rose on March 20.
Overall on the season, Haas led Stonehill in multiple pitching categories including ERA, strikeouts per nine innings, and complete games (two). He was also ranked within the top five in other categories such as strikeouts (second), walks (second) and innings pitched (third). Haas also earned NE10 Rookie of the Week three weeks in a row (March 7, March 14, and March 21) while also being named NE10 Pitcher of the week on March 7.
In terms of the conference, Haas ranked in the top 10 in ERA (third), strikeouts per nine innings (seventh) and complete games (ninth).