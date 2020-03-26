Franklin Pierce University head coach Shaun Millerick was hot under the collar at his hockey team on Feb. 8 in Waterbury, Conn.
A lot was going on, micro and macro. All of it bad, including the score through two periods — Post University 4, FPU 1 — and Millerick’s team had two players sent to the penalty box at the end of the second period.
FPU was neck-and-neck with two other teams for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Northeast-10 with only five games remaining. And, the night before, FPU tied Post (2-2), which had only one conference win the entire season.
“I was ready to explode on the guys,” said Millerick. “We lose this game and we’re in trouble. Yup, my blood was boiling.”
While walking to the locker room, Millerick’s senior captain, Alex Lester of Methuen, Mass., caught up to him before entering the locker room.
“He says, ‘Coach, I got this. I got this. We’ll be fine,’ ” said Millerick. “I was hesitant. I was ready to lay them out. And we were going to be two-men down for 90 seconds to open the third period. I wanted to go over that. But I let it go, and Alex spoke to the team.”
Mind you, Lester, beyond his captaincy, had some cache.
He was very close to a few all-time scoring records at FPU — goals, assists and points.
And he was among a freshmen class that helped rebuild the FPU program and image after hockey had been canceled due to a hazing incident the year before.
Getting back to the Post game, Lester scored the first goal to make it 4-2, soon after surviving being two-men down, and then assisted on two other clutch goals 21 seconds apart to tie it.
In overtime, again, Lester assisted on the game-winner.
“There are a lot of things that make Alex special,” said Millerick. “First off, he doesn’t ‘wow’ you when you see him. He’s never been fast, though he has improved.
“But he’s always around the puck when things happen,” said Millerick. “He’s always filling the stats sheet. I think of how many times he’s been involved in big goals for us, in overtime. He’s special.”
That comeback win catapulted FPU to getting that fourth and final playoff spot, barely.
FPU ended up beating top-seeded Assumption in the NE-10 semifinals, 4-3, with Lester scoring a goal, and yes, assisting on the OT winner.
In the championship game, FPU lost a heart-breaker, 3-1, to Stonehill, including an empty-netter.
It didn’t take away at all from his experience in Rindge, which began with the head coach, Bruce Marshall, who recruited him passing away unexpectedly six weeks into the school year.
“When I met with coach Marshall, he really seemed determined and focused on turning everything around there with a talented freshmen class,” said Lester. “I had looked at other schools, but there was something about Franklin Pierce. It just felt like family there. A lot of the programs there were winners. Now, four years later, it was everything I hoped it would be and more.”
Lester’s career ended on March 7, but his legacy has already started taking shape.
He not only won Northeast-10 Player of the Year, leading the conference in goals (18), assists (22) and points (40), but he will graduate in May as the school’s all-time leading point getter (93), tied for most goals (42) and second in assists (51).
Better yet, he is currently one of nine finalists vying for the 2020 Sid Watson Award as the best Division 2-Division 3 player in the country.
Lester isn’t too shabby in the classroom, either. The business major has already found a job after his online classes are completed, in Boston’s financial district with McAdam Financial.
He also got some surprise news on Monday. He had X-rays on his wrist. It found out what he had feared. It was broken. Which means it has been broken since he injured it midway through the semifinal game on Feb. 29.
In other words, he played the last 4½ periods of his career with a broken bone.
“I’m not surprised,” said coach Millerick. “It’s the type of person he is. He was all about the team. And he played a big role in setting the table for our program and where it’s headed. He’s the greatest.”
The recipient of this year’s Sid Watson Award, which honors the memory of the former Bowdoin College head coach and athletic director, will be announced Friday.